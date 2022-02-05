Considerations that influence judgments, orders and awards

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle. She was awarded £1 as a nominal damages award as monetary award was not a reason for the litigation.

Photo credit: MICHELE SPATARI | AFP

By  Sekou Owino

The award of £1 to Meghan Markle in the United Kingdom as part of compensation for breach of her privacy and copyright by a newspaper with regard to correspondence with her father came as a surprise to many, particularly Kenyans who are used to court awards in the millions for the high and mighty – politicians and state officers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.