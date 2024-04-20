President Mwai Kibaki together with agriculture minister William Ruto waves at the crowd

Kibaki lecture reveals presidential legacies as national goods, assets

The late former president Mwai Kibaki waves to the crowd with then agriculture minister William Ruto after the president officially opened the five-day Mombasa International Show in August 2009.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Kibaki made Kenya a poster-child of Africa’s transformation from a ‘hopeless continent’ to a ‘hopeful continent.’
  • Kibaki cut a larger-than-life image. He made Kenya great, just like the legendary Pericles made Athens great.
  • Kibaki’s life journey from son of a rural peasant to one of Africa’s most consequential leaders in the 21st century spans three phases.

