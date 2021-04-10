Kenyans discover they have capacity that can rattle

Mutemi Kiama

Activist Mutemi wa Kiama at the Milimani Law Courts on April 8, 2021.


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

The angry reaction to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by Kenyans online this past week has been laughed off in some quarters as a naïve, inconsequential action that will have little effect on the decision that has already been taken to lend Kenya billions more to add to its towering mountain. However, the action was neither naïve nor without consequence.

