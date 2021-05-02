Kemsa scandals confirm moral decay

Kemsa offices

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) offices in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Change of board members at Kemsa will not be solving the ills that bedevil the ministry.
  • Parliament is only chasing its tail with belated oversight of Kemsa or is that buying time for culprits?

It’s a mystery as to why the international community continues to donate medicine to us despite our lack of gratitude. When it comes to foreign aid, we feel so entitled that we can decide to bite the hand that feeds us without any ramifications from domestic law. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: In the press, we cry bitter sweet tears

  2. Njeri Rugene: Prioritise collection of data to end violence against women

  3. Macharia Gaitho: A nation of idlers, thieves, conmen…

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Kemsa scandals confirm moral decay

  5. Churchill Otieno: No bullet can shoot down ‘a word’, defend journalism as a public good

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.