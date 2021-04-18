Political satire is not criminal

Mutemi wa Kiama

Activist Edwin Mutemi Kiama when he appeared before the Milimani Law Court Nairobi on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Kiama was arrested on suspicion of circulating posters on social media indicating that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not authorised to act or transact on behalf of Kenyans.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Satire is the laser beam that exposes politicians; warts and all.
  • It has been used for centuries to mimic, ridicule, humourize and challenge the status quo.

Satire and politics are joined at the hip. Politicians just need to get over themselves and get used to the idea that as public figures they are fodder for cartoonists and satirical writers.

