Irony of gathering to feast, pray and shed predator tears

National prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Deputy President William Ruto during the 18th Annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

It is regrettable that the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Kenya has been turned into an occasion for political leaders to display, with pious solemnity, the hypocrisy that has come to mark virtually every public promise they make to improve the lives of long-suffering Kenyans.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Kagwanja: Somaliland is a pearl of democracy, shield it from despotism in the Horn

  2. Otieno Otieno: An expectations nightmare awaits Uhuru in Kisumu

  3. Tom Mshindi: Irony of gathering to feast, pray and shed predator tears

  4. Gitau Warigi: What is Mt Kenya Tangatanga crew up to?

  5. Makau Mutua: End of ethnic kingpins is nigh

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.