Lawyer Peter Waiyaki serves naked truth to powers that be

High Court advocate Peter Waiyaki

High Court advocate Peter Waiyaki. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • High Court advocate Peter Waiyaki said the country has been plunged into unprecedented levels of corruption, hopelessness, ethnicity, tribalism and abject poverty.
  • President Kenyatta, who only spoke briefly, later asked for the presentation that Mr Waiyaki gave.

Participants in yesterday’s national prayer breakfast event heard about the nation’s failed dream to fight corruption, tribalism and disease, abetted by successive governments with a call to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to turn the tide. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.