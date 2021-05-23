Uhuru Kenyatta to grace national prayer meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday lead the country during the annual national prayer breakfast meeting at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Dr Morompi ole Ronkei, who coordinates the National Prayer Breakfast Organising Committee, said that the 18th session will be hosted by the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament.

"We are happy that we shall be able to hold the event. We're are however saddened by the death of the event's co-chair, Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March this year, " said Dr Ronkei.

The annual event, traditionally held on the last Thursday of May, resumes after a brief hiatus last year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s prayers, which will be held both virtually and physically, will be attended by 100 people. The ceremony, which will run for two hours, is expected to begin at 8am. It will be streamed live on Parliament’s Facebook page and local television stations.

The National Prayer Breakfast meeting is an annual ecumenical event offered under the auspices of the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate. The purpose of the meeting is to pray for the nation.