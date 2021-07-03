In England Covid-19 restrictions are easing, but cautiously so

Covid-19 vaccine

Members of the public queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine outside a temporary vaccination centre set up a the Emirates Stadium, home to Arsenal football club, in north London on June 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • It does not mean fully vaccinated people will never be infected.
  • But that the infection will generally be of lesser strength and will not require hospitalisation. 

The Prime Minister has said it – people in England are “very likely” to return to life as it was before Covid on July 19, when the last of the current restrictions are due to be lifted. And the new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has said it – there is “no reason for England’s Covid restrictions to last beyond July 19. 

