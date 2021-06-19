Government ministers put under the microscope

We got an unusually intimate view of Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week when an interviewer prodded him about his religious beliefs.

Such personal matters are rarely mentioned here in a government context. When a former prime minister, Tony Blair, was asked about his Christian stance, his aide, Alastair Campbell, famously intervened, saying, “We don’t do God.”

The subject became currently relevant when Mr Johnson married recently for the third time. Both he and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, are Catholics and the wedding took place in Westminster Roman Catholic Cathedral. The marriage prompted charges of hypocrisy against both Johnson and the Catholic Church.

The cathedral’s explanation was that Johnson’s first two marriages took place outside of the Church and were therefore, not valid. Many Catholics who have been refused marriage annulments saw this as preferential treatment for the powerful.

As for that interview, questioning Johnson in Cornwall during a meeting of the G7 nations, ITV correspondent Robert Peston asked the prime minister if he considered himself a practising Catholic. Smiling, Johnson refused to be drawn.

Peston pressed on, stating that opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer had said he did not believe in God and asking if the prime minister believed in God.

Referencing Psalm 14, Johnson replied that “it would be a foolish man who says there is no God.”

So that made pretty clear where he stood and godly matters took second place to worldly issues, in particular the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement by Johnson of a month-long delay in lifting all restrictions.

Few government leaders can have experienced as tumultuous an introduction to high office as Johnson, and his reputation has suffered. Failures to act or to act soon enough against the virus were laid at his door; he has been accused of lying, and a former aide, Dominic Cummings, who was sacked by Johnson, denounced him as unfit for office.

Although the prime minister remains firmly in command of government and his party, the parliamentary sketch writers are looking at the ministers around him, how they have performed in difficult times and how their record might affect their futures – and Johnson’s.

Inevitably, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been much in the limelight, not always to his advantage. He was accused of lying about the government’s performance in supplying protective equipment for health workers and of failing to act more urgently as Britain’s Covid death toll climbed to become the highest in the world.

Another senior minister, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, faced calls to resign after being accused of misleading the House of Commons over establishing a camp for asylum seekers at Napier Barracks in Kent. She has also been accused of breaking the code of ministerial conduct by bullying members of her staff.

However, there is one minister whose reputation has actually risen. This is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, whose Hindu Punjabi family came from Bangladesh to Britain via Tanzania in 1966.

Born in Southampton of a GP father and a pharmacist mother, Sunak was educated at one of Britain’s premier public schools, Winchester College. He won a place at Lincoln College, Oxford, graduating with a First Class degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics in 2001.

Sunak worked as an investment banker and in 2009 married Akshata Murthy, daughter of the Indian billionaire, N.R. Narayana Murthy. They have two daughters.

Always interested in politics, Sunak was elected Conservative MP for Richmond, Yorkshire in 2014 and quickly caught the eye of party leaders. He became Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019 and a year later was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer. A political reporter wrote recently of Sunak, “Barely known outside Westminster before his appointment as Chancellor, he has emerged as a Tory leader-in-waiting. He has won plaudits for his rapid and imaginative schemes for mitigating the pandemic’s economic impact.”

The writer observed that his popularity could wane when he began to claw back some of the vast sums government has given to businesses. But for the moment, Mr Sunak is the rising star.

***

An expression we hear every day is “social distancing,” which means staying a couple of metres away from other people to avoid the coronavirus. This raises questions as to how you can be social and distant at the same time.

The expression is known properly as an oxymoron, defined as “a figure of speech in which apparently contradictory terms appear in conjunction.”

Here are a few more contradictory conjunctions: Found missing, Open secret, Small crowd, Act naturally, Fully empty, Pretty ugly, Original copy, Only choice and Liquid gas.

A weird thing, this language of ours!

***

Finally, back to familiar territory, the battle of the sexes:

The best way to get your husband to do something is to hint that he’s too old for the job.

When my wife and I argue, I get the last word, usually “Sorry”.