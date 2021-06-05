History of tribal exclusion must end

Kisumu city

An aerial view of Kisumu City.

Photo credit: Tom Otieno | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • Developing a region using taxes should not be considered a favour from the State.
  • Equity and fairness are ideals we must always strive for – and cherish.

Not too long ago, I came across a social media post by Ambrose Weda, the well-known lawyer-cum-TV commentator, where he was saying he had opted to give his daughter a Nigerian name rather than a Luo one. He wrote that he did so because the Kenyan “power space” was heavily prejudiced against the Luo nation. He “advised” Luo parents to follow his example and not give their children “Luonised” names like Otieno or Anyango. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: To restore order, Kananu must go

  2. Makau Mutua: Why is JSC a rogue institution?

  3. Gitau Warigi: History of tribal exclusion must end

  4. Tom Mshindi: Madaraka fete was a display of pompous tokenism 

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Africa can benefit from China’s strategy for post-Covid world order

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.