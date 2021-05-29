What is Mt Kenya Tangatanga crew up to?

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who hosted Mt Kenya Tangatanga MPs at his home in Nairobi. The MPs met to set "demands" they hoped DP Ruto would fulfil if he becomes president.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

Tangatangas are on a roll. The other day they won the Juja constituency seat, and the Ruriĩ Ward in Nyandarua County. They have now set their sights on Kiambaa constituency. They are oozing confidence.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Kagwanja: Somaliland is a pearl of democracy, shield it from despotism in the Horn

  2. Otieno Otieno: An expectations nightmare awaits Uhuru in Kisumu

  3. Tom Mshindi: Irony of gathering to feast, pray and shed predator tears

  4. Gitau Warigi: What is Mt Kenya Tangatanga crew up to?

  5. Makau Mutua: End of ethnic kingpins is nigh

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.