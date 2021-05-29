What is Mt Kenya Tangatanga crew up to?

Tangatangas are on a roll. The other day they won the Juja constituency seat, and the Ruriĩ Ward in Nyandarua County. They have now set their sights on Kiambaa constituency. They are oozing confidence.

Jubilee made several blunders in Juja. They nominated the wrong person – the widow of the MP. That just fuelled the "dynasty" narrative. The lady's campaigns concentrated on women groups, less on the youth and boda boda types who animate things.

The favourite campaign line – that a vote for the lady was a vote for Uhuru Kenyatta – did not excite young voters.

In Kiambaa, Jubilee has carefully avoided nominating any relative of the late MP, who was from the eminent Koinange family.

The party has picked a candidate with the common touch, who resonates with the ground.

Meanwhile, not much has been heard of what became of the negotiations between Mt Kenya Tangatanga MPs and DP William Ruto.

They had met on April 17 at the Nairobi home of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to set "demands" they hoped he would fulfil if he becomes president.

Soon after, they had a retreat with the DP in Maasai Mara to discuss those proposals.

‘Wheelbarrow commander’

I am not sure anything concrete came out of this retreat. What I remember was said by the “Wheelbarrow Commander's” spokespeople was that he would negotiate “directly” with “hustlers”, meaning he would deal with the Mt Kenya MPs on his terms, not theirs.

It sounded like a clear snub.

As one of their Kieleweke opponents savagely put it, how do you ask for dowry when you have already given yourself away? Where is the leverage?

The MPs had said they would concentrate on economic issues. Political positions was not their priority.

What was not clear, assuming Ruto becomes president, is how they will have their economic proposals effected if they won't lobby for the political seats to guarantee their implementation. They are basing everything on blind trust.

It would seem Gachagua, who hosted the preparatory meeting in Nairobi and also acted as the spokesman at the Maasai Mara retreat, is the Mt Kenya Tangatanga leader. He has a civil service past, where the highest he rose was to the level of district officer.

Quite interesting that Mountain Tangatangas would consider he has the gravitas to purport to "negotiate" on behalf of a region that over time has produced three presidents, two vice-presidents and six heads of the Public Service.

And why rush for negotiations now? Why not when they started closely gravitating around the DP sometime in 2018?

My hunch tells me that engaging him directly on specific needs of their region was not something they had thought about before.

I suspect they were jolted into making the belated move when word leaked out that the Raila Odinga camp was considering opening talks with the DP's side. Recall the meeting, also at Maasai Mara, between Ruto and ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya?

Mara retreat

The Ruto-Oparanya meeting was on April 8. The Mt Kenya Tangatanga meeting at Gachagua's home came hot on the heels a week later. And their retreat with Ruto in the Mara a fortnight later.

The likelihood of Raila and Ruto coming together must have caused panic among Mt Kenya Tangatangas.

Chances of the Swahili slang term, "kuachwa kwa mataa", applying in their case must have suddenly dawned on them.

Although Raila and Ruto denied any dalliance, comments by their respective confidantes in Nyanza and Rift Valley suggested there was more than met the eye. Besides, circumstances can change, like the Handshake hitting a dead end.

Mt Kenya Tangatangas know Raila’s entry would be like that of a huge whale, displacing a lot water, including their unlucky selves.

He’s more than good insurance. His following is loyal and guaranteed.

Moreover, Ruto would score a major, personal victory if he yanked Raila from the Handshake.

Right now all is going swimmingly for Tangatanga. They are feeling cocky, certain they have Uhuru on the ropes.

They have been attacking him relentlessly for a supposedly poor economic record, citing Mwai Kibaki as their golden boy of excellence (Ruto has even compared himself with him!)

Economic downspin

The economic downspin and gross corruption actually started during the Uhuru-Ruto first term.

Yet Tangatangas voted massively for Jubilee – twice – in 2017.

Curiously, they have only discovered that there are economic problems and bad governance subsequent to March 9, 2018 – the takeoff of the Handshake.

Funny.

All manner of unrelated issues are being linked by Tangatangas to the Handshake. Poor business performance. Poverty.

It's ridiculous, and they know it.

Uhuru is not blameless. He's not kept touch with the grassroots, especially in his Mt Kenya region.

He will call occasional meetings with local governors, MPs and MCAs at Sagana State Lodge. That's it.

They are closed-door affairs. Then he enters his helicopter and flies back to Nairobi. The Mt Kenya public don't even know what was happening.

Uhuru has in the past said he will play an active role in guiding the political future of the Mt Kenya community. He should worry about if there will still be a united base to influence.



