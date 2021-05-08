Gold wallpaper marks scandal claims at Number 10

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Sources say the makeover, arranged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, cost as much as £200,000. 
  • The big question: Who paid the bill? Johnson says he did, but refuses to reveal the source of the huge sum of money.

All sorts of accusations are routinely laid against British governments regardless of their political makeup, ranging from inefficiency to favouritism, by way of injustice, sloth and stupidity. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: Kiraitu Murungi’s long walk to Damascus

  2. Kivutha Kibwana: Kenyan national philosophy

  3. Tom Mshindi: Beyond BBI, Uhuru’s legacy should be job creation

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Tanzania’s new regional diplomacy resetting trade, social ties with Kenya

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Fix the broken infrastructure in education

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.