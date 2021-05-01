Dowdy Zanzibar chest highlights the nicest show on television

The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop is the best programme on our TV screens.

Photo credit: File

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

Britain, and I’m one of them, who will tell you that The Repair Shop is the best programme on our TV screens.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.