Important local elections are due, but how many will bother to vote?

voting

Former Labour Cabinet minister Andy Burnham arrives at Golborne Community Primary school with his daughters Annie (left) and Rosie after casting his vote in the Greater Manchester mayoral election in  2017.

Photo credit: Oli Scarf | AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

Voting will take place on May 6 to elect or re-elect some 5,000 councillors to 145 English councils, along with 13 mayors and 30 police and crime commissioners. These are the officials who bring the powers of government closest to the general public.

