Enforce electoral code of conduct, laws to protect women candidates

The number of women who will run in this year’s general election, though comparatively low in the region, is unprecedented in Kenya. That includes the unparalleled numbers of women in the August 9 race as running mates of male governors in various counties and, so far, one for a presidential candidate.

This, indeed, is a democratic step forward. It is thus in order to celebrate the tiny steps the country is making in recognising and appreciating, in particular, the role and place of women in leadership. Most importantly, the apparent change of attitude towards the obvious need for inclusivity and diversity in terms of gender in political leadership—primarily in these elections—is worthwhile.

A nation that identifies itself with the progressive and democratic cannot be forever stuck in regressive “cultural’’ beliefs fortified by a thick wall of patriarchy and attitudes that seek to subdue the female gender by keeping women off the leadership and decision-making realm. So, to get more women elected to the Senate and National Assembly (particularly as single-constituency MPs), as governors and MCAs on August 9 calls for political will and a collective approach to decisively deal with the obstacles likely to derail women from participating in the elections.

Ahead of the elections, as was the case in the previous ones, the civil society, particularly those in the women’s movement, have carried out lots of programmes, training and initiatives with the aim of increasing participation of women in politics. Just about 60 days to the elections, the empowerment programmes (now targeting mostly women candidates) continue in earnest.

Violence

At these workshops, women identify targeted violence as one of the key barriers to their run for office. Generally, such politicians, including the potential ones, fear not just the physical and verbal violence meted upon them but also on their families but also the intrusion into privacy that goes with it.

The fears are not far-fetched. The political field is replete with women politicians who have been bullied, intimidated and even violated off the political platform. This has happened to individual female politicians in the countdown to the forthcoming elections.

And the perpetrators of the violence and intimidation against women politicians have upped their viciousness on social media. Here, individuals or groups of ‘influencers’ and ‘bloggers’ descend on the targeted female politician, serving up all manner of insults and intimidation in the name of criticism.

Most, of course, do so on behalf of rival politicians with the singular aim of intimidating and harassing the candidates off the campaign stage. In this election, violence and abuse directed at female politicians, largely based on their gender, should stop. It is time to collectively ensure that violence against women politicians is dealt with resolutely.

The country is not short of laws that govern elections and related offences. Unfortunately, there have been conspicuous instances where violence against female candidates has not been subjected to the same, to punish the perpetrators and offenders.

The Elections Act, for instance, has provisions on election offences and is clear on how politicians and parties should campaign. It is explicit on electoral offences with candidates expected to not only subscribe to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Electoral Code of Conduct but also obey it. The code requires supporters of candidates and political parties to behave in a manner that will allow for campaigns that are peaceful and civil and free of violence.

It is imperative that it be enforced fully, now that the campaign phase has kicked off, to protect particularly women candidates from attacks and allow them to exercise their right to campaign freely and fairly, in an environment free of intimidation and violence.

Indeed, IEBC has the authority and power to apprehend and prosecute candidates who violate the code.

IEBC, police and institutions including National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) must be intentional—and the law allows them to—in protecting women candidates against electoral violence.