Double disgrace for UK as racists target footballers

Marcus Rashford and Gianluigi Donnarumma

England's forward Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a penalty during the UEFA Euro 2020 final as Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates in the background at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The three players targeted were Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.
  • Team manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse as “unforgivable”.

It was a double heartbreak for England last Sunday when the national football team lost to Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 championship, then a bunch of racists added disgrace to defeat by abusing black players on social media. 

