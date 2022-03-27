Don’t politicise boda boda crimes

The boda boda menace was a social time bomb that has finally exploded. Their roguish and criminal nature should not have been allowed to prevail. The recent sexual and physical attack by boda boda riders on a female motorist on Professor Wangari Maathai Road was not only shocking but a wake-up call to the level of violence meted out against women and the impunity and misogyny that exist in our society.

The signs of lawlessness were all there to see — except that the society and government found it more convenient to ignore them. The government, out of its depth to find employment for a bulging demographic, appears to accept any organically growing job opportunities for the youth and threw caution to the wind. The society, wishing to easily navigate traffic-chocked impassable roads, welcomed the discomfort of using boda bodas if it got them from point A to B without a huff.

This is an industry crying to be regulated and protected. Just like matatus, it has now become part of Kenya’s sub-culture and doing its bit to shore up the economy. However, amidst the genuine riders exist criminals who are now being flushed out with the new requirements set by the government. About time too.

Just as the ‘big fish’ buy their freedom, ‘small’ criminals and criminal acts have long been wished away by the ‘chai’ culture of bribing our way out of criminal responsibility. As the big fish bribed their way out of crimes, the riders observed how the game is played and cared little for the law, knowing they can rely on chai.

But that is now our lot — the criminal boda bodas. It was commendable of the police to round up the latest culprits at speed and I hope that their punishment will, indeed, be the deterrence required by any criminally inclined rider or even motorist.

Capitalising on the issue

But while the crackdown on boda boda riders was going on, a section of the political class decided to make hay by capitalising on the issue in siding with the suspects of the assault. With such reaction from politicians, one then wonders why crime rates rise in the country rather than decline.

Our political culture is that a group that wishes to cause mayhem only need a supportive voice of a politician to do just that. The politicians who supported the boda boda riders accused of sexually accosting the female motorist need some serious soul-searching. They need to choose carefully where they add their voice.

Millions of horrified Kenyans spoke in one voice against the attack and it beggars belief that politicians would go against the grain for votes’ sake, because boda bodas have become the go-to influencers in our politics and for all the wrong reasons.

They have become convenient and cheap labour to rock political rallies, not to mention carry out criminal activities on order. They have also been involved in several violent muggings. They are a group to watch as we head to the general election. It is, therefore, timely for the government to start a restructuring programme in the boda boda sector to bring some order to it.

In the recent past, the police — and, indeed, the government — has reacted very fast in responding to the citizens’ concerns. The only issue, and one that, perhaps, works against them, is being selective on the crimes they pursue. They come down hard on ordinary people who commit crimes but otherwise drag their feet or do not react at all on grand corruption.

Boda boda menace

A crime is a crime and, therefore, all crimes should be dealt with in a uniform efficient manner. A selective approach to crime has created a two-tier legal system in Kenya when we should all be judged equally under the same set of laws.

The government may not like some politicians standing up for the ‘small’ criminals but they must also chase ‘big’ criminals behind corruption with speed and fervour as they do the small criminals — to avoid contradiction and lending themselves to criticism. Boda bodas and other citizens breaking laws wantonly are only copying their criminal masters.

Politics and politicians in this country cross the line more often than we care to admit. Matters of security, healthcare, education and economy should be devoid of politics if the policies put in place are meant for the good of the country. I am not saying we should not be critical of ‘bent’ policies; no, but we must be careful in our criticism not to end up undoing responses that would be beneficial to all.

The needs of the ‘minion’ wo(man) is always the reliable dice when it comes to elections but politicians turning a blind eye to criminality for votes is dangerous. The boda boda menace and general insecurity should be a mess that is the government’s to clear. If they institute measures that would improve everyone’s welfare, then the least we all could do is to support them — even if we hate those in charge.

Some issues, especially those that are meant to bring sanity and ordered society, should and must be free from politics.