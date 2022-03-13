Africa needs more than visa bans

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Apart from visa bans, African leaders should also be discouraged from visiting hospitals and educating their children abroad.
  • As a deterrent to graft, the West should scrutinise the source of medicare and education fees paid by African leaders as a priority.

Mike Sonko has fallen foul of the America’s strict visa rules. Due to corruption, the former Nairobi governor has been declared persona non grata by the US in a ban that extends to his immediate family members. But what the US, UK and other Western countries don’t know is that there are many ‘Sonkos’ where he came from. They should pursue them all swiftly and relentlessly for the sake of Africa. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.