Don’t blame opposition for eyeing manna from Karen

These days it’s hard to turn a corner without bumping into predictions of the collapse of the opposition.

Barely a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the results of the presidential election, those who had read the latest World Food Programme (WFP) report, on the looming drought and famine in the Horn of Africa, started running to Karen to pick their portion of the strategic grain reserves before it ran dry for other members of the opposition who were still dragging their feet at the Supreme Court.

You can’t blame them. While the WFP report didn’t advise politicians in the opposition to run for food wherever they could find it, the report also didn’t prevent them from doing so.

When it comes to the survival of species, evolutionary biology remains categorical that those who’ll be favoured are the ones who can run faster and with a frame leaner than a rake.

The team following their stomachs has really angered many who lost elections campaigning for President William Ruto.

For two weeks, that disgruntled tent had been looking for a chance at the microphone until Aisha Jumwa popped out and reminded the ushers that those who stuck their necks for President Ruto should be the first ones to be served, while the ones joining late directed to line up at the back of the queue.

The hijacking of the microphone by the Aisha group hasn’t gone well with the party latecomers, who insist they’re only helping the government fight poverty among politicians, and they have a ready Biblical verse to back them up: Mathew 20:16 – “for the first shall be the last, and the last shall be the first.”

Ideally, the law stands by Aisha and her lot. Those who’ve since flown to Karen should have made it known earlier they weren’t serious when they made the vow that they would stick with Azimio in sickness and in death.

In any case, we live in a country where those looking for a long-term relationship are no longer repulsed by the happily married.

Relationship experts have since clarified that the probability of a married man in Kenya getting engaged to another woman increases with the wearing of a wedding ring, and it would be foolhardy to argue with science.

Brought in opposition

Aisha and her jealous lot would be happy if we had a strong side to keep the government in check, but her party leader has decided to go against the government ban on poaching and brought opposition members to benefit from the flow of manna.

You wouldn’t blame them for adhering to God’s teaching of sharing the little they have with those in leisurely need.

The Bible tells us that the good Lord, whom we all serve, abhors jealousy in all its manifestations.

There’s a special place it reserves, somewhere out of heaven; for those who don’t love their enemies, don’t bless those who curse them, don’t do good to those who hate them, don’t pray for those who despise them, and celebrate the downfall of those they didn’t vote for.

Christianity was supposed to be a way of life, but our Christians have made it a way of mockery.

Anyone who doesn’t want members of the opposition to also partake of the government largesse is not only going against the teachings of the Holy Book but they also must be punished by the new government for going against their religious position of loving their neighbour as they love themselves.