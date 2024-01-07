Designer-clad cabinet ill-advised

A bug of wearing designer gears seems to run through the Cabinet. Some are wearing them better than others. For some, it is a case of mutton dressed like a lamb. But the outbreak of beer bellies, love handles, fat feet and bingo wings can’t be healed by designer clothes.

It’s a lifestyle choice of the monied brought on by greed in government. Having said that, designer-wearing Cabinet does not necessarily prove crime.

The Kenyan Cabinet and, indeed, politicians are one of the most handsomely paid public servants. I won’t, therefore, begrudge them for indulging in a new passion if that took designer gear. However, the concern is that some seem to start living beyond their means from the moment they are sworn in.

The source of their wealth since joining the government is what is raising eyebrows. Unexplained wealth by some officials in a newly formed government is a matter that should concern the EACC.

It is an issue that has caused jitters with the voters, whom, despite being told there is little money for development and the country is broke, those who run it appear to lead larger-than-life lives (forgive the pun). As wananchi were squeezed by the economic hardship, those in power were exhibiting wealth and spending millions of shillings on personal appearance and a lot more to buy properties.

Ownership of private aircraft has become the norm among the ruling class, who shirk the responsibility of building and repairing roads for voters. The current rains causing flooding is proof of lack of maintenance and failure to focus on fixing drainage problems that continues to cause chaos in towns and cities.

The insensitivity towards the voters’ plight by the ruling class shows that the government is living in the same tower once occupied by Marie Antoinette.

As the queen of France in the 1700s, she and her courtiers lead a life of extravagance removed from the suffering of the ordinary people. Her famous line of “Let them eat cake” when informed that famished peasants had no bread contributed to the French Revolution and, ultimately, her demise.

We have had the same scenarios recently, when Kenyans were affected by high cost of living.

Instead of leaders focusing on helping citizens, prices of food – and, indeed, food supply – became another political tool with which to control the masses. What’s more, the expensive prayer breakfasts went on as Kenyans starved.

Cabinet members donning designer outfits, as I have said above, is not the issue but the timing of it is the problem for many Kenyans.

It shows a lack of restraint and modesty at a time the voters who put the government in place are themselves unable to make ends meet as hard economic times bite.

The irony is that successive governments have encouraged citizens to “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya”, when the same government would rather spend millions acquiring designer clothes from abroad. Even politicians who hitherto donned nothing but secondhand clothes now won’t touch them with a ten-foot pole as they insatiably buy designer items at taxpayers’ expense.

A caring and sensitive government is known by how it reacts to the plight of voters. They must be able to walk in the shoes of the voters to understand their plight better and serve them well. It is hard to emulate a poor man’s walk in designer shoes and flying private planes over slums.

The million-dollar watches and expensive leather belts beloved of those running the country are, to the eyes of ordinary Kenyans, an indication of waste of public funds and or embezzlement of the same. A Cabinet minister affording a huge and expensive house in less than six months and having change to buy their children equally expensive apartments and sending them to private education abroad is an indication of live theft of public funds.

It may not be, but such a speedy change in lifestyle of those in charge is bound to make Kenyans put two and two together to reach the conclusion that only corruption can bring quick riches to politicians unless they have all won huge lottery jackpots.

It is, therefore, incumbent on the EACC to really focus on live corruption than wait until public servants have vacated their offices. It is too late by then. Unexplained wealth is something that needs to be questioned and pursued sooner than later in order to safeguard loss of pubic funds. Embezzlement of public funds is by design, and it is not surprising therefore for Kenyans to associate the designer goods craze in government with designed corruption.

After all, where there is smoke, there is fire. For a poor country, we have one of the richest governments. The sums do not therefore, add up. For African leaders to go bowl in hand begging for aid dressed to the nines in designer items is one hell of a confusing picture in a continent known for poverty.



