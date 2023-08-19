Data sovereignty: Data knows no borders

The recent Worldcoin debacle sparked a spirited discussion on collecting and keeping sensitive personal data, especially from getting into the hands of unauthorised foreign organisations. The collection and handling of our data is espoused in the Kenyan Data Protection Act, 2019.

The Act provides a guidebook for companies and organisations to follow in ensuring that they're handling your information properly. The Act is inspired by the idea that a country or jurisdiction has the authority to govern and control data generated within its borders.

Acknowledging that we live in an era when data is the currency of businesses, the government needs to regulate the collection, storage, processing, and distribution of data that originates within its territory.

But is data sovereignty possible? It sounds impressive, like having control over your digital kingdom. But, in reality, achieving this is like trying to bottle up the wind. Why? Because data doesn't care about borders. It zooms across the internet at lightning speed, and trying to restrict it to just one country is like catching a butterfly with a net made of fog.

Data protection

The modern world is a complex place when it comes to data. It's no longer sitting in local computer corners like in the pre-internet era. Any computer connected to the internet can no longer be said to be alone. It's accessed on countless devices worldwide, so its data could be accessed too. When a country makes strict data protection laws, enforcing them worldwide is like trying to put up a "No Entry" sign in front of a menacing storm. It’s impossible to contain.

Think about the internet as a global conversation with its people situated all over the world sharing ideas, stories, and knowledge. Imagine if every country built a digital fence around their data – it could fragment this global chat, making it harder to learn, share, and collaborate across borders.

Governments often argue that data sovereignty is crucial for national security — which has a lot of merit. They believe it's like locking the front door to keep the bad guys out. But hold on, the internet is like a massive network – if one part gets a crack, it could impact others too, as we saw in the recent hacking when many services went down at the same time.

Even with good intentions and safeguards in place, data often slips away inadvertently due to a lack of awareness or systems not good enough for safeguarding our information.

So, here's the bottom line: while data sovereignty is an alluring topic, it's a bit like chasing a rainbow's end. The real magic comes from finding that sweet spot where we keep our data safe the best way we can while embracing our interconnected world. It's a balancing act we all need to master.