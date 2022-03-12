Coding provides more than just computer skills

Known for providing learners with real-world skills, competency-based education is praised for fostering hard-to-find skills. Due to technology, geographical boundaries have been dissolved, so a Kenyan child is competing with a child in the USA, South Korea, Japan, Germany, or any other part of the world.

Children need skills that will prepare them to cope with a world where competition is becoming more intense – not giving them skills that may cloud their future vision or limit their thinking.

Computer skills constitute a crucial ability that keeps growing in demand. At a young age, kids must be taught to thrive in the field of computing to develop proficiency and build a firm foundation for the future. The key to achieving this is to establish computer-coding clubs in schools.

With the realisation of the importance of these skills, coding clubs have sprouted throughout the world, including in Kenya, where children learn computer programming languages. Coding clubs are aimed at helping children master their programming skills and encourage them to consider a swath of careers in computing and other digital fields in the future.

The good thing is that children love it. Their brains are naturally receptive to coding, and they find it fun. Coders typically begin by manipulating blocks on the computer, just as they would play with building blocks in real life. Then, they go on to create games, animation movies, and websites.

In addition to learning different coding languages, the students also learn how to apply logic to solve coding problems.

Problem-solving skills

Coding, however, is much more than just learning how to write computer programs. Children learn how to collaborate and work in teams.

By developing these fundamental skills, they learn to work together to solve problems, share ideas and encourage each other through their highs and lows.

Additionally, they hone their presentation and public speaking skills. This skill allows them to present their projects to other children and explain the value of their products in real life. Coding also cultivates creativity in children through carrying out experiments.

Besides, many studies have shown that students who study computer science in primary and secondary schools perform better in other subjects. Their problem-solving skills are better than their peers and are more likely to complete advanced university studies. Coding is more than just writing lines of code. There are many other benefits to it. And no special talent or ability is needed to learn how to code – any child can do it.

As a society, we must create a learning environment that nurtures skills that last and are fun for our children. We can do so by rallying the government to make this possible. Can someone whisper this into the ears of those seeking top political leadership in Kenya?