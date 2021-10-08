Chasm between the toiling masses and savvy operators of the offshore universe

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among prominent leaders mentioned in the Pandora Papers. The secret assets were uncovered by an investigation by the International Consortium of investigative Journalists

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

  • Public officials regularly implicated in conspiracies to spirit away public funds into these black holes are rarely called to account. 
  • In the rare cases when they are, desultory courtroom pantomimes and outright travesties are the order of the day. 

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is dissatisfied with a recent court decision rejecting prosecution evidence obtained from Switzerland through the Mutual Legal Assistance arrangement. ODPP announced on Wednesday it will therefore appeal it. This means that trial will pause as the appeal is canvassed, and we must wait that much longer before Kenya takes the next ginger step towards accountability for another of Kenya’s fiscal outrages.

