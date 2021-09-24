Judiciary the shimmering light in Kenya’s policy-making darkness

Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

The courts are crammed to the rafters with all manner of high-stakes causes and actions, each bidding for prompt determination. But the court system falls under the Judiciary, an arm of government apparently doomed to invoke the least prepossessing reflexes of its constitutional counterparts.

