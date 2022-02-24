Bring back entertaining ‘Nation’ stories

Newspaper reader

A reader going through Daily Nation Tuesday November 23, 2021 publication. 
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • During Mwai Kibaki presidency, the Nation used to give corrupt leaders sleepless nights.

  • The history of this country cannot be completed without the mention of the Nation

Kenyatta became PM in 1963, not 1961

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.