Kenyatta became PM in 1963, not 1961

I refer to “Today in History” (Daily Nation, February 22, 2022). It states that Stephen Kikumu interviewed “Prime Minister Kenyatta on August 22, 1961.” Kenyatta had just come out of prison. He became Prime Minister on June 1, 1963.

— Githaiga Kairu

Not doing enough to report corruption

During Mwai Kibaki presidency, the Nation used to give corrupt leaders sleepless nights. Graft is back strongly and it’s not doing enough to expose the criminals and shame them.

— Amos Okindo Ogoti

‘Running with Destiny’ disappointing book

I was enthralled when the Daily Nation serialised in the Sports Section of the book, Running with Destiny: An Odyssey of Mistakes, Machetes and Miracles, by former marathon runner Toby Tanser. I was interested as I thought it would give us insight into the lives of marathoners as they’ve been wonderful ambassadors for our country. However, I was saddened when I read the book. I expected to see insight into the sports world but it turned out to be a continuous narrative of clichés about Africa held by Westerners.

— Kinyua Thuku

Bring back entertaining ‘Nation’ stories

The history of this country cannot be completed without the mention of the Nation. I remember growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. Dad was an ardent reader; naturally, we followed suit. There are, however, several pieces missing that I would like to see back in the paper. For example, the Friday Nation used to have a piece called “My story”, where correspondents used to engage with the paper. It was one of my favourites. Please, bring them back.

— Richard Kagose

Erroneous poll numbers given for Nyanza

The poll numbers for Nyanza given in “Polls: Where the numbers are”— Daily Nation, February 9, 2022, page 1) are wrong. This error is revealed by adding the registered figures of Nyanza counties given on page 7. The page 7 text continues this curious error. One wonders whether it’s deliberate to create a certain political perception in favour of a political formation.