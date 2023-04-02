All Kenyans deserve peace, prosperity

There is trouble in the paradise called Kenya, but I don’t expect overpaid and underworking politicians to see it. One of those problems is that it is becoming harder to find one Paul to borrow from to pay the many Peters Kenyans turn to for loans. Even servicing chama has become a challenge for many women who depend on it to run small businesses and look after their families.

People relying on debt to survive keep crying that they can ill afford the next meal. These are friends and family, who a year or so ago had jobs and thriving businesses, were comfortable and dignified but lost their income due to economic meltdown.

Those who were the givers are now joining the queue of Kenyans borrowing money to meet essential needs. Who is next? And which is the next business going under? A cruise ship full of tourists turned away from Kenyan shores last week and headed to another country due to the recent violence.

This will most likely impact jobs and businesses in the country. If Azimio thinks violence is the way to build the economy and bring food prices down, then it has got it wrong. They are repelling businesses with their unjustified demonstrations. I know it is a right given in the constitution, but Azimio is abusing that right.

The so-called ‘hustlers’ are having it harder than at any other time. These are people who are the foundation of a stable economy, which is now seeing its bottom being ripped out by both external factors and bad politics playing out in Kenya.

Azimio and UDA are both to blame for the mess that is ensuing in the country. Calling for demonstrations amidst a global economic downturn was always going to be a recipe for disaster.

Kenya is not any different from many other countries grappling with economic challenges brought on by the war in Ukraine. Previously, we had the global pandemic that wreaked havoc on international trade in a way that perhaps had not been seen in decades. Azimio has cottoned on the rise in food prices to demonstrate and call for the end of “illegitimate” UDA government. Which one is it exactly?

Is it demand for low food prices or fall of UDA government? What is now coming through is that Azimio is advocating for tacit regime change by hiding behind the twice-weekly demos packaged as challenging ‘high food prices’.

Rule of law

When it comes to breach of the rule of law, Azimio is the pot that calls the kettle black. Challenging the Supreme Court’s decision on upholding the election of President William Ruto by demonstrating against what they term “illegitimate” regime is breach of the law and it shows Azimio is as bad as UDA on disrespecting the rule of law.

UDA government is not every Kenyan’s cup of tea, but if the law said UDA won the last elections, the least that Azimio can do is accept the Supreme Court’s decision and let the government work.

They have enough time to hold the government to account and wait for their turn. Kenya is going nowhere fast unless Azimio burns it to the ashes. Even then, UDA may go but Kenya would still stand.

There are many issues requiring Azimio to demonstrate against and they have remained silent on them.

For instance, there has never been a time that anti-corruption efforts have been challenged than when UDA decided to withdraw many high-profile corruption cases from court before the end of the due process. Anti-corruption failures should make any party or individuals picket for years to prove their conviction in fighting impunity.

I believe the latest rounds of Azimio demos are all for another nusu-mkate power for the Azimio honcho, Raila Odinga, and has little to do with mwananchi.

UDA has not covered itself in glory on the rule of law either. To say they turned up to work with a machete to tear down the rule of law is an understatement. The way the current government has behaved was bound to cause anger and frustration to the voters and other parties.

UDA cannot talk of finding empty government coffers and then employ 50 people to a position long termed illegal and create another unconstitutional office of Prime Cabinet Secretary at a huge cost to the taxpayers. They haven’t shown any conviction in fighting corruption thus far or put measures in place to address how they hope to revive the economy.

Most of the UDA efforts have been centred around politicians, who have been employed at huge salaries, but little has been done to create employment for the millions of unemployed youths.

Let UDA and Azimio end this hypocrisy and build a peaceful and prosperous country for all. We are all shareholders in Kenya, not just those from one party. The economy cannot be built on the back of violence and breach of court orders by the government. Use Kenyans to build the economy and create peace, but don’t abuse them to cause chaos.