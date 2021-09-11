Why the Laikipia violence is a bad omen for 2022

houses torched laikipia west dam samaki moran

Benson Kamara inside his torched house at Dam Samaki village, Olmoran in Laikipia County on September 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

Critics of President Uhuru Kenyatta tend to cherry-pick and amplify his perceived failures while playing down any successes. And comparisons of his legacy with those of his predecessors tend to ignore some starkly different challenges each administration had to deal with.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.