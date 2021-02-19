Sorry, we need leaders, not village funeral attendees

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi

Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general, Dr Mukhisa Kutuyi, during the Kusi Ideas Festival in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  •  We are so deep in debt right now and our economy is almost going into recession that we need someone who understands how to balance our books and put us back on the international green credit zone
  • Attending funerals is not a constitutional requirement for anyone intending to become president.

You probably have watched that video of Lurambi MP Titus Khamala welcoming Dr Mukhisa Kituyi back home. The man had barely recovered from jetlag only to be attacked by the MP keen to have him ruled out of the 2022 presidential race with a bruised ego and inflamed tear glands.

