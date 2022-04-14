The ‘Centum boss’ edline and why it matters to read past the headline

Journalists call them “edlines”— headlines that don’t accurately reflect the story beneath them. They are so-called because it’s the editor (or sub-editor), and not the reporter, who introduces the inaccuracies. Edlines, however, are not common but when they happen they mislead readers.

Often, they occur because editors are under pressure to write short and enticing headlines and are, therefore, tempted to simplify things. Readers, on the other hand, are not aware of such pressure and temptation. They expect all headlines to be truthful.

That is why when Edward Kinyanjui of Thika read the headline “Centum boss Risper Alaro on motherhood, work and wellbeing” (Sunday Nation, April 3, 2022) he announced to a friend that James Mworia, the Centum CEO, has been replaced by a lady!

Mr Kinyanjui had not read past the headline. “When my friend read the story, we found out that Mr Mworia was still the boss and the lady had rejoined the company as the Group Finance Director. I think this was not only embarrassing to me but also to Mr Mworia. Please check your headlines before you publish your stories.”

His friend had to read up to the fifth paragraph of the story to find out that Risper Alaro was actually the Centum finance director, not the Centum “boss” (read CEO).

‘Who is boss’

The headline gives the reader the first inkling of what the story is about. Readers like Mr Kinyanjui, who may read only the headline, are entitled to expect accurate headlines.

Mr Kinyanjui is not the only reader who skims headlines. Most readers do not read beyond the headline. Several studies show 60-80 per cent of readers only read the headlines. The average news consumer is a headline-reader. And if he thinks the news is big enough, he will talk to others about it even when though he has read only the headline and little else.

Misleading readers, even when they read only the headline, is unacceptable. The “Centum boss’ headline may seem to be such a trifling untruth because “boss” sounds better than “group finance director”, which is too long to fit in a headline, and although Risper Alaro is not the Centum “boss”, she is a boss (to some people) at the investment company.

Indeed, the editor who forwarded Mr Kinyanjui’s complaint to me played down the untruthfulness in the use of the word “boss” in the headline. “Boss”, he said, doesn’t necessarily mean the top-most official; there are many bosses in the [Centum] hierarchy.”

Mr Mworia has not complained to me, either. But how could he? He does not need to show ‘who is boss’. He is one of major shareholders of Centum, which is worth more than Sh100 billion — second only to Industrial & Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC), the estate of Chris Kirubi; and John Kibunga Kimani. His monthly salary is in millions of shillings. He is, clearly, the ‘bossman’ in a company that has some 200 employees.

Misleading headline

But the headline is still misleading. Readers know the Centum boss is Mr Mworia. What matters is what readers know and think, not what the editors think. Here is a practical guide. If you say “EABL boss”, what comes to mind to any reader in the know is Jane Karuku, not EABL Group Finance and Strategy Director Risper Ohaga.

If you say “Police boss”, what comes to mind is Hilary Mutyambai, not his director of Administration, Planning and Finance Edward Mbugua. If you say “KenGen boss” what comes to mind is Rebecca Miano, not KenGen General Manager of Finance & ICT John Mudany. And so on.

Editors must start with what readers know.

Besides, headlines are known to be the true kings of content. A trifling mistake in a headline can make a big difference, even when the true facts are given in the body of the story. The way a headline is written can transform how readers interpret the news.

We all know that the “Centum boss” is an eye-catching term in the headline. It is also shorter and easier to read than the more accurate term “Group Finance Director”. The editor sacrificed accuracy for readability. But that is still unacceptable.