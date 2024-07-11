What Kenyans want is action, not dialogue

The calls by President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga for multi-sectorial dialogue in the aftermath of the recent protests led by Gen Z are unnecessary.

There is no misunderstanding whatsoever on what Kenyans want and why they took to the streets. The clear reason behind their actions is a shared aspiration to reform our governance—which is at the core of our socio-economic and political problems—for the good of all. Kenyans want excellence, transparency, accountability, real public participation and sensitivity to public needs.

Furthermore, Kenya’s political scene has a history of talks, promises, consultations, task forces and commissions whose recommendations are collecting dust due to lack of political will and action. This is why forming another talk shop is unwise and unwelcome.

Gen Z, who were at the forefront of the recent protests, are also alive to the mendacious nature of our political environment, hence their insistence on real action. These young, erudite and alert youth who are deft at activism and organising cannot be unheard.

Only genuine, calculated and intentional action can reclaim our governance from being an elitist enterprise that elevates a few people and their loyalists at the cost of public welfare, merit and social justice.

As Thomas Paine remarked, the duty of a true patriot is to protect his country from its government.

Hassan Malik Mohamed, Garissa

Listening to our leaders talk on national television makes one wonder if they understand the current economic times and what is expected of them. No one is against dialogue, but the current situation needs action, not dialogue. What Kenyans are demanding only requires action since everything is entrenched in the constitution. MPs should have considered and pushed for dialogue before passing or tabling the controversial bills.

Yes, the President is welcoming leaders to work with him, but emphasis must remain on actions that can be felt, not just handshakes. It gets even more interesting when reports emerge that the President does not seek legal advice as expected. I will repeat: Action is the ultimate move needed to address our concerns.