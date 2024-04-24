Take measures to curb food insecurity

Food insecurity has affected the country in a big way, including the economy. Yet most Kenyans do not engage in agricultural practices.

Many prefer an urban lifestyle and abandon their farms, leaving them unplanted, yet they experience food shortages and strain a lot to buy foodstuffs daily.

Most people’s salaries do not adequately cater for all their needs as they pay rent, and school fees and cater for the basic needs of their families. For instance, some people from central Kenya have abandoned their farms causing great havoc to the country.

Since the climatic conditions favour the growing of various crops and the rearing of livestock, this is a huge loss to the country. Here, they grow coffee, tea, maize, vegetables and many other crops and practise dairy farming. On the other hand, western Kenya boasts a huge share of maize production.

If all the people in these regions put an effort into utilising their farms, they could contribute at least 70 per cent to fighting hunger and food shortage.

The government should support them with effective fertilisers, better irrigation schemes, seeds, post-harvest storage, marketing, access to credit and much more. With such support, even those who prefer urban over rural life and do not have a stable job should also stick in their home areas and embrace farming.