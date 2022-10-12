Step up awareness to curb breast cancer deaths

The International Agency for Research on Cancer is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month by focusing on the need for worldwide awareness of screening for the disease and its adverse effects on death.

Breast cancer is a disturbingly serious disease that has been ravaging women the world over.

October being a breast cancer awareness month, the world should intensify campaigns with the intention of enlightening the public about the disease.

The disease starts when cells in the lining of ducts or lobules in a breast begin to grow abnormally.

The cells have the potential to grow out of control and invade the surrounding tissues—a condition known as invasive breast cancer.

This month serves to encourage women to get regular breast screenings for early detection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), genetic mutations can be a risk factor for getting infected.

Women who have inherited changes to certain genes, such as BRCA1, have a higher probability of breast and ovarian cancer.

Reproductive history

Reproductive history is also of important consideration in this health concern.

For instance, commencing menstrual periods at 12 years and reaching menopause at 55 can expose a woman to hormones for a longer period, which may trigger cancer cells.

There are several types of the disease, which differ in diverse groups. These include Phyllodes tumour, Angiosarcoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

Knowing the symptoms of breast cancer can be of much help in seeking medical assistance.

Some of the signs of the presence of the disease are thickening of a part of the breast, redness or flaky skin in the area of the nipple, a new lump in the underarm and irritated or itchy breast.

If one happens to experience such signs, it’s important for them to go for a medical check-up.

The World Health Organization (WHO) provides a road map to reducing breast cancer by encouraging regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight and a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Breast cancer is the most common cause of cancer in women. Research shows that out of 184 countries globally, it is the most diagnosed form of cancer in women.

Besides, studies indicate that 30-50 per cent of breast cancer cases are preventable.

As we observe this month, which is meant for creating awareness, let us spread the word about breast cancer by encouraging families, individuals, communities and organisations to get involved and also act to support people living with the disease.

Early detection of breast cancer can help a woman—and sometimes men—to survive the disease. It takes everyone to fight this disease; every ribbon makes a difference. Awareness is power.