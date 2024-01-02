Sack Ndii, hire Mwangi, for economy to grow

That Kenyans are suffering from the devastating effects of the Kenya Kwanza government’s failed economic policies is universally acknowledged.

The President William Ruto-led government was elected into office on the back of ambitious plans to uplift the lives of the ordinary mwananchi and lower the cost of living. The over one-year-old government has reneged on its promise and failed to improve Kenyans’ lives. Indeed, life is harder than ever before.

The blame lies squarely at the doorstep of one David Ndii, the chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), and the team he leads.

The CEA has failed miserably as far as economic rejuvenation is concerned. And now, Dr Ndii has resorted to using crude language against critics in an attempt at warding off queries regarding the ineffectiveness of their so-called expert advice.

Nobody is indispensable, however—not least Dr Ndii, who became Dr Ruto’s economic adviser before the campaigns for the 2022 General Election began. He, no doubt, helped to come up with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto and is in charge of idea generation for the ruling coalition. Sadly, he seems useless because his advice has failed to improve the economy. Indeed, we cannot afford three more years of this monkey business.

I say, replace Dr Ndii with Dr James Mwangi, the CEO and MD of Equity Bank Group. Not only is the latter a sober, knowledgeable and globally respected banker and role model, he has also led the group to multiple-year profitability and grown the financial institution into one of Kenya’s largest.

Besides being often feted by globally prestigious business publications, he is the chancellor of the country’s most recently chartered The Open University of Kenya.

The difference between the two gentlemen is stark: One is a loudmouthed braggart with nothing to show for his title while the other is a serial achiever.

President Mwai Kibaki succeeded because of the calibre of his economic advisers; conversely, the Ruto regime’s failure can be attributed to the crude advice these amateur pseudo-economists are offering him.