Let not heroine Nyakang’o’s work be in vain

One could think it is the first time Kenya has the Office of the Controller of Budget. Headed by Dr Margaret Nyakang’o, the office has been on the forefront of calling out the wee and the mighty over indiscipline in public finance management.

Dr Nyakang’o’s axe has not spared anyone—from the Office of the President to the national and county assemblies. However, she has been so kind and extremely economical with her words that she has not referred to the overspending as looting, heist or outright theft of public resources.

Her recent exposé on unnecessary domestic and foreign travel by MCAs is commendable. Obviously, the most abused departments in public service are procurement and finance. The lawmakers extending their power to legislate, oversight and represent to "steal" and "blackmail" render the holders of these offices subordinate.

Isn’t it a shame that billions of shillings that could have otherwise been spent on buying food, medicines or other such important business has found its way into the pockets of extremely undeserving Kenyans?

A fish rots from the head. If the Presidency, and the Executive in general, exhibited good financial manners, other public servants will be obligated to follow suit. Otherwise, we’ve not seen anything yet as the ‘monkeys see, monkey do’ affair continues.

But are some of the highest-spending offices the best performing in their respective areas? No. Hypothetically, the unpopular governors have to give in to MCAs’ demands lest they be impeached.

It’s time the EACC swung into action and had all thieves of public funds prosecuted and the monies recovered. It’s not enough for us to publish reports of plunder and theft then allow the culprits to roam freely.



