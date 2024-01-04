It’s wrong to politicise Christmas gifting

I congratulate President William Ruto for giving gifts to people who thronged his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County during the Christmas festivities.

It is surprising that some politicians opposed to him have come out to criticise him for his philanthropic gesture.

Giving out gifts—whether it is in the form of foodstuffs, money, medical check-up or even land–is not restricted to the poor. Even President Ruto does receive gifts from individuals, both poor and rich.

To give is a sign of friendship, trust and bonding that’s embedded in humanity and all religions.

It doesn’t matter whether it is the picture of the giver, a cow, dog or snake that is emblazoned on the package; the hungry actually don’t see the pictures, they see food. Hunger knows no tribe, political party, race, gender, religion or health status.

Whenever the Muslim faithful amongst us celebrate the end of their month of fasting, Ramadhan, all the mosques hand out foodstuffs to anyone willing to celebrate with them as brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers.

Some employers, especially companies, also give their employees shopping vouchers, salary increments or foodstuffs as gifts during this festive season.

However, there are misers who will never give out gifts to the less unfortunate members of society. They would rather throw away leftovers than give anyone a plate of food—the fact that they are starving notwithstanding.

In addition, there are wealthy individuals, even billionaires, who pay their workers peanuts and will never ever improve the lives of the less-endowed people.

These are the people criticising President Ruto for giving Christmas cheer to the less fortunate in society. I challenge them to also give out gifts and put any picture on the package.