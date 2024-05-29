Eradicate stigma on menstrual hygiene

Menstrual Hygiene Day was marked to celebrate the importance of menstrual health and break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

It was a day set aside for the society to remember the challenges that women go through as they navigate through the hardships that emanate as a result of menstruation.

Let's ensure every woman and girl has access to the education, products, and facilities they need for safe and dignified menstrual hygiene. Together, we can create a world where menstruation is not a barrier but a natural part of life.

During this journey, women and girls need to be educated on the importance of maintaining a clean environment, both in the surroundings and personal lifestyle in a bid to eradicate some of the setbacks that may accrue as a result of an unhygienic menstrual cycle.

The government, in conjunction with other non-governmental organisations, need to be at the forefront to ensure that menstrual hygiene campaigns reach every woman.

Access to adequate sanitary towels and soaps is also vital even as we fight for this campaign. We've witnessed cases where women are forced to use tissue paper or cloth linen while on their periods due to financial constraints or lack of adequate support to get access to sanitary towels. This has mostly been witnessed in rural areas where the majority of families are given less attention in matters of access to adequate resources.

The government together with well-wishers and NGOs need to identify such areas and act swiftly. We can end the menstrual hygiene stigma. Let us channel our energy towards ensuring that our young women are stigma-free during this process of biological change.

Those found guilty of taking advantage of innocent women in exchange for sanitary towels need to be dealt with accordingly. Let's embrace and walk with women and girls in puberty and give them the necessary support they deserve. They deserve to be treated like any other person.