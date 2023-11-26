Emulate Chakwera to revive the economy

With the economy economic struggling, it is imperative for President William Ruto to take a leaf from his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera ’s book.

President Chakwera’s travel ban for himself and his government’s officials to prop the ailing economy is commendable and worth emulating.

Critics want these trips limited, especially amid pressing domestic issues that require attention and financial resources. The government should prioritise the citizens’ needs and ensure responsible use of taxpayer funds.

The economic crisis has piled immense pressure on the nation with rising unemployment rates, dwindling GDP growth and a high tax burden. Leaders should lead by example and make sacrifices for the greater good. President Chakwera has shown that he understands the gravity of the situation and is willing to make tough decisions.

Cutting public spending through measures such as travel bans can have significant positive impacts on the economy. It not only saves money but also sends a strong message that leaders are committed to addressing economic challenges head-on.

This move can boost public confidence in the government’s ability to manage public finances responsibly.President Ruto should implement similar measures to ease the economic burden on citizens.

By doing so, he would demonstrate his commitment to putting the country’s interests first and inspire confidence among local and international investors.

During these economically challenging times, it is crucial for leaders like President Ruto to prioritise cutting public spending to revive the struggling economy. Let Ruto do a Chakwera now.