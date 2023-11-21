Declare raging El Niño a national disaster

The ongoing El Niño flooding crisis in northern Kenya is proving to be beyond the capacity of the county governments. With the dire situation getting out of hand, it is high time we sought external support. The President should urgently declare the situation a national disaster.

The increased rainfall and floods had hugely destroyed the predominantly rural areas. The county governments are struggling with the demands that come with managing a disaster of such monumental magnitude. The deluge has disrupted basic infrastructure—including roads, bridges and water supply systems.

Access to healthcare and sanitation has been compromised, leaving local communities even more vulnerable. The loss of livelihoods due to damaged crops and livestock has severe economic effects, exacerbating the precarious situation.

Given the limited resources and lack of capacity at the grassroots, it is evident that the crisis demands a coordinated response from the national government with assistance from international humanitarian organisations and other partners.

President William Ruto’s declaration of the situation as a national disaster would attract attention from the national government, unlocking additional resources. That would provide the support and coordination to address the crisis effectively.

By declaring a national emergency, the President can mobilise government agencies, coordinate with international organisations and implement emergency measures to mitigate the suffering of the communities.

Moreover, seeking support from external actors is crucial. International organisations have valuable expertise and experience in disaster management. They can bring valuable resources, technical expertise and resources to help address the urgent needs of the affected communities.

The involvement of international actors can also ensure transparency and accountability in the relief efforts, ensuring that resources are distributed equitably and the affected populations are adequately assisted.