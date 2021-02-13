Don’t blame teachers for school unrest

Dorm fire Bomet

Fire burns a dormitory at Kimulot Boys High School in Bomet County on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More boys seem to be intent on the errant behaviour than girls.
  • As the fires and criminal attacks rage, the government should not heap blame on school administrators.

That more than 30 schools so far have gone up in flames this term is not a mere statistic. Whatever the perceived cause of these fires, it is bound to compound the already tottering economic situation the parents find themselves in. These fires are an off-shoot of the psychosocial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Where did the rain start beating us?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.