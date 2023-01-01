Dog saliva said to be harmful to humans

Dogs, as speculated, are termed ‘‘man’s best friend’’. That is based on the main reason why humans keep dogs as pets and to protect their household from predators or, most especially, robbers. Dogs are peaceful and known to be less aggressive with their particular owners than several other animals.

With their many advantages, keeping dogs can be more harmful than they seem. Dogs may look harmless and cute from the outside but their bodies carry what most researchers say are some of the most harmful parasites and the leading causes of death for human beings.

The most common is rabies. We get rabies from dog bites or scratches and this has been known to be the most treated disease caused by dogs.

Dog bites can cause pain and injuries but at the same time lead to infection and spread germs. Dogs bite as a result of nervousness, and disruption when eating, playing or when protecting their puppies. Reports show up to five people get bitten by a dog every day and some have been reported to have been found dead following a dog bite.

Little research has been conducted concerning dog parasites. The most interesting one is by Dr Edward Eisner, about dog saliva. Surprisingly, dog saliva is said to be the major factor for bacterial transfusion from dogs to humans. Commonly called “dog kisses”; through this act a lot of bacteria is transferred, including periodontal bacteria and allergy. Eisner also noted that some people can be allergic to dog saliva.

We usually hear people claiming that they are allergic to pet fur but, instead, these allergies actually stem from proteins found in dog saliva. The saliva contains 12 different allergy protein bands. It happens that when dogs lick their fur and the saliva dries, these proteins become airborne, causing allergies.

Dog saliva may contain parasites like hookworms and roundworms, transmitted through a faecal-to-route, most especially occurring if you have a wound in your mouth. Veterinarians and pet owners usually focus on vaccination and cleaning the dogs but the real factor is dog saliva which is the cause of all these serious health risks. More emphasis should be given to avoiding dog saliva as much as possible to prevent the transmission of parasites.

If “dog kisses” excite you, get urgent medical help; you have exposed yourself to the most dangerous parasite transmitter.

Laurine Jepchirchir, Nandi

* * *

The festive season offers many opportunities for a reunion of people who are often far from home to celebrate together. That plays an important vital role.

However, let’s take care of our health to keep our bodies and minds fit for the upcoming year. Good health is of great significance as it guarantees the quality of work that we engage in.

Titus Nderitu, Nairobi