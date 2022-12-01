Uasin Gishu County begins mass vaccination of dogs to curb rabies

Uasin Gishu County intends to vaccinate 80, 000 dogs following reported cases of rabies and dog bites.

County director of veterinary services Dr Philip Biamah said that mass vaccination seeks to curb the spread of the rabies in the devolved unit.

“Our target is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent to curb the spread of rabies. We have a population of 80,000 and we plan to undertake this within the next three years,” said the county official.

The vaccination will start on Friday where the devolved unit will work with other partners to curb the cases of dog bites.

In the last two months, cases of rabies have been reported in major urban centres in the country such as Nairobi and Nakuru.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of pathogens that cause human disease originate from domestic and wild animals, with 75 per cent of emerging human pathogens emanating from animals.

The county official said that they are also seeking to educate the members of the public on managing dogs to reduce cases of bites.

“We are raising awareness so that members of the public take ownership of the dogs. We are also working to have male dogs castrated and the reproductive system surgically removed from the female dogs to control their population,” said Dr Kiamah.

Data from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital shows that the month of October recorded 26 cases (11 cases of dog bites, 14 cat bites and 1 donkey case) and in November reported 12 dog bites and eight cat bites.

Two weeks ago, Ward Reps called for action to control stray dogs following reported deaths of residents and livestock.

The Ward Reps who passed the motion asked the county government through the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to take action to control wild dogs from harming the residents.

They also want the county executive to come up with laws and regulations on breeding and management of pets within the devolved unit.

The Ward Reps said that the county lacks the legal framework to control the breeding and rearing of pets like stray dogs and urged the county to come up with laws and regulations on the managing of pets.

Ms Rebecca Chepchirchir, Kuinet/Kapsuswa MCA who sponsored the motion, said the wild dogs have become a menace in the county.