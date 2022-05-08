Allow learners to pick courses they like

Education is the best gift one can ever get in life. The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam results were announced recently, and Form Four leavers are soon expected to join higher learning institutions.

Many parents and guardians are notorious for choosing careers for their children. Students have found themselves at crossroads due to this, forcing them to quit courses midway.

Parents and guardians must allow their children to pursue the courses they desire. They must understand that students have different abilities. Forcing your child to take a course against their will negatively affects their professional and social life as they fail to deliver as required.

This pressure has mostly been seen when it comes to science courses. Almost every parent wants an engineer, doctor or surgeon, for example, even as arts courses are looked down upon.

Pay well

The main reason for this is the perception that science related professions pay well compared to those in the arts. This may or may not be true, but at the end of the day, it all comes back to the individual. Does the person love their work? Are they able to perform as they are expected?

If you allow your child to pursue a profession of their dreams, chances are that they will fit well and contribute to society.

Let us end these stereotypes that there is more prestige in science courses than art courses. All these professions complement one another. There is no course superior to the other. The differences come in terms of abilities, ideas, interest and passion.

While one may argue that science courses present vast opportunities unlike other fields, what is most important is doing what you love. When you do what you love, you do it wholeheartedly and to the very best without being pushed.

Preventing bias

The new competency-based curriculum will come in handy in preventing the science-based courses bias. Since learners’ skills and interests will be identified at early stages with the help of teachers, by the time the learner completes high school, the parent or guardian will already have a clear picture of which fields would best fit their child.

Providing guidance

A law should be made to protect learners from guardians who forcefully choose courses for their children. There is no harm in providing guidance in the career paths, but this should be done in a way that one is free to pursue what interests them.

By doing this, we avoid wasting time and resources and produce people who can perform well and positively impact society.