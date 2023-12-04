African dress ban in Parliament is wrong

Last Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced the banning of traditional African clothes and Kaunda suits in the Parliament buildings.

The speaker said the traditional African clothes and Kaunda suits threaten parliament’s dress code. The Parliamentarians know how they are supposed to dress to meet their code of ethics and conduct while in session. No problem with Kaunda suits in parliament since they represent one of the greatest icons, leader and legend late President of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda.

The banning of traditional attire is not a brilliant idea and a good move. Our African culture needs to be preserved. It can make any sense that African laws copy everything from the Westerners. The identity of African descent must be known to all parts of the world since every society has an identity.

Any law and anything that alienates us from our culture, norms, customs, values and beliefs should be opposed. A society without its past, origin and identity is like a tree without roots. The African dress code should be respected and needs to be our image.

The Ministry of Culture, Heritage and Sports should condemn this law by Mr Wetang’ula and stand in solidarity with the African customs. The Parliamentarians are grown-ups and know what should be worn during the sessions at the parliament buildings. Kaunda suits should be allowed to be worn in parliament since it doesn’t go against the ethics of dressing.

There are some group of individuals who sticks to the positive culture, norms, customs, values and beliefs. A good example is President William Ruto, who is well known for wearing Kaunda suits.

The Kaunda suits and traditional African clothes should be allowed to be worn in parliament since they represent our identity as Africans. The Parliamentarians need to dress properly since they portray the image and the reputation of the country.