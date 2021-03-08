Poverty eradication crucial to SDG success

Women wash clothes in Kibera slum in Nairobi on April 25, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Globally, poverty is concentrated in rural areas, where half those who live below the national poverty line are found; 35.5 per cent are in urban areas.
  • Kenya’s commitment to end poverty by 2030 as one of the major goals of the SDGs should target those living in vulnerable environments.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and lack of access to basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter remains one of the greatest challenges for humanity.

