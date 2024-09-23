DP Gachagua digging his own grave with attacks on President Ruto

By going public with his threats to President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is preparing the noose. The DP has publicly warned his boss of “dire consequences in the next General Election if the impeachment motion process is not stopped immediately”. His lieutenants have not made things any better; they have accused the President of being a betrayer by bringing ODM members into Cabinet.

Why can’t Gachagua call the President, book an appointment and try to iron out the differences, including handling the impeachment rumours? Interestingly, President Ruto has gone mute over the issue, only touching on it vaguely by asking leaders to stop preaching tribal politics.

If I were in Mr Gachagua’s position, I would have tendered my resignation instead of waiting for the anticipated humiliation. You cannot threaten a sitting President and expect to survive in his leadership.

His lieutenants and the crowds have cheated the DP that he has great support in the Mt Kenya and Nairobi regions. But most of these people are just interested in monetary benefits. I will not be surprised when they backtrack and take their loyalty to the opposing camp. This is Kenya, the country of liars, circus and theatrics.

Damson Opiyo Onger, Kisumu





It takes a large number of votes to make one a President. Focusing on one region alone as the Deputy President has been, cannot yield adequate votes for a presidential aspirant. Mt Kenya alone cannot make him president in 2027. Other votes from the other regions count a great deal.

The DP doesn’t want the politics of betrayal from the President, but he should also stop preaching the politics of tribalism.

His threats to the President are uncalled for. This could ignite negative attitudes towards the President and affect the country. He should be focused on making peace with his boss and uniting Kenyans from all regions.

With the way the DP is behaving, it is clear that he lacks competent support staff; threatening one’s own boss in public is definitely not the way to solve issues.

The two Kenya Kwanza principles need to embrace dialogue