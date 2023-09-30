The elderly deserve care

The high cost of living is affecting almost everybody, but the situation is worse for the elderly because of the lack of support systems. With the prices of food and other basic commodities skyhigh, the elderly are more exposed as the traditional set-up that protected senior citizens is largely non-existent today.

Many old people are abandoned in the village by their children who move to rural and urban centres in search of employment or other sources of livelihood. Unlike their counterparts in developed countries, the idea and system of homes for the aged has not quite taken root in Kenya, or the rest of Africa for that matter. The few attempts have proved disastrous as those purporting to assist the elderly just prey on them.

The Kenya government’s cash transfer programme through which senior citizens receive assistance to cater for their immediate needs is laudable. It is, of course, not sufficient as old age comes with a slew of problems, including diseases.

A home for the aged on Nairobi’s outskirts in Kiambu County was recently exposed for its shabby treatment of desperate old people. The exposĕ sparked public outrage and calls for review of the laws governing such institutions.

Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari says things have been ironed out. That is okay, but more needs to be done.

As the world marks the International Day of Older Persons today, there is a need for firm assurances regarding assistance and acceptable standards at care homes. This year’s theme, “The Journey to Quality Ageing”, should inspire those involved to make this happen.

Sadly, a number of such homes are not licensed and do not even have trained staff. Regular checks should be carried out to monitor the quality of care being given to the elderly.