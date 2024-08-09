Take deterrent action against rogue police

A handful of armed police officers deployed in Nairobi's city centre on Thursday during ‘Nane Nane’ protests displayed utter contempt for journalists doing their work.

They brazenly confronted and assaulted photographers and cameramen, seriously injuring some of them and even smashed their equipment.

This was a blatant violation of the media freedom, which is a cardinal right enshrined in the Constitution.

The people have a right to know what is happening around them to make the right decisions. They obtain that information through the media. The Constitution guarantees the right of the people to stage peaceful demonstrations. Police should only take action against crooks who take advantage of such demonstrations to commit crimes.

They are all conversant with what their code of conduct says about the use of reasonable force. A journalist carrying a camera and wearing a press or media tag does not pose any danger to the police. There are photos and video footage of the rogue officers kicking and punching journalists in the line of duty. This is something reappointed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki must take up as a matter of urgency.

Acting Inspector-General of Police David Kanja and his team should quickly identify and isolate the culprits.

The few demonstrators who defied the odds to reach the city centre were peaceful and only wielded placards and the National Flag. Unlike in the past, when the protests were infiltrated by looters and other criminals, they were peaceful. But riot police still unleashed teargas and arrested some of them.

These criminals in uniform must be pursued and sternly dealt with. Prof Kindiki came under severe criticism over the police brutality that several weeks ago claimed nearly 50 lives.