Stop wastage of public funds on officials’ luxury

There is some really bizarre spending of taxpayers’ money, especially in the counties, at a time when hefty taxes, levies and deductions are being imposed on workers, traders and even farmers. This wasteful spending in times of scarcity is simply not acceptable.

And it comes at a time when some leaders have been preaching the need for austerity, as the government grapples with serious financial obligations. It is a shame that as some hardworking Kenyans struggle to make ends meet amid the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, some people are having it so nice.

The culprits living large on taxpayers’ funds are mainly top State officials and heads of government agencies. And to rub salt into the wound, the money is mainly being spent on luxury items as people whose payslips are being raided can hardly afford to put a decent meal on the table for their families.

A governor’s executive chair in one of the counties cost taxpayers’ Sh648,000. This is, of course, much less than the Sh1.1 million presidential chair bought for the deputy governor of another county. A chase car for a governor’s motorcade for a month cost another county Sh522,000. These are unbelievable expenses but they are real.

And it gets more ridiculous. Another county spent Sh975,000 on kitchen appliances for the official residence of the assembly speaker.

State House also forked out Sh750,000 in a contract for a digital watch. This wasteful spending is going on when public hospitals lack drugs and essential equipment and facilities. Millions are being splashed on items even the managers of top blue chip companies would only dream of.

A national roads agency spent more than Sh12 million on conferences and outside catering, an expense that did not directly contribute to road construction and maintenance. It spent another Sh686,000 on discussing the findings of a public participation session.