Speed up probe into CDF Ogolla death crash

The country has been rocked by the recent helicopter crash which claimed the lives of the military chief and nine other officers and soldiers. As the bereaved families and everybody else mourn Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla and his colleagues, a disturbing air of uncertainty and suspicion hangs over the nation. And it is quite understandable in such circumstances.

It is, therefore, in the interest of all Kenyans that a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash is speedily carried out and the findings made public. That should be done with sensitivity, but with a commitment to providing answers to the frequent incidents involving military and civilian aircraft. Various groups and individual leaders have called for the investigation to be speeded up so that the outcome can give closure to the matter and enable measures to avert such crashes.

Azimio coalition MPs and other members of the opposition, just like other Kenyans, have a right to seek answers to this matter of national concern and importance. The Azimio lawmakers want a public judicial inquiry, and not just a closed military investigation, conducted in a bid to establish the real cause of the fatal crash and avert a recurrence.

After all, General Ogolla, as the head of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), was a national asset and, therefore, Kenyans deserve to know the truth about the fatal accident.

The investigation should be properly coordinated and involve the best experts in the field, both local and international. Once through, the investigators should recommend a further probe or the arrest and prosecution of certain individuals who may be found culpable of negligence of even foul play.

One issue that has been frequently raised is the urgent need to audit the airworthiness of military and police aircraft with a view to acquiring safe and efficient aeroplanes and equipment for the security forces.

The matter should not be politicised or trivialised.